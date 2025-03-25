Patana: An 18-month-old baby boy drowned in a water-filled bucket at Silida village under Turumunga police limits in Keonjhar district Monday.

The deceased child was identified as Abhijit Behera, son of Jiten Behera from Behera Sahi in the village.

Family members and villagers rushed him to the Patana CHC where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The medical officer advised them to file a report at the local police station. However, the family members and villagers refused to allow a post-mortem and forcibly took the body back to the village.

The medical officer lodged a complaint following which Turumunga IIC and police officials reached the spot and launched an investigation.

PNN