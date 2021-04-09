Mumbai: Sunny Leone completed 10 years of marriage Friday. She prays that her husband Daniel Weber and she walk through life together until their “dying days”. In an Instagram image she has posted, Sunny is seen resting her head on Daniel’s shoulder.

“Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!” she wrote as caption.

Sunny and Daniel have three children. The two adopted a girl from Latur and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. They welcomed twins — Noah and Asher — via surrogacy.

Sunny is currently busy with the reality show “MTV Splitsvilla”. She is all set to make her OTT debut with the fictional web show “Anamika” directed by Vikram Bhatt.