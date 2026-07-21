Kohima: The toll in the flash floods and landslides triggered by incessant rain in Nagaland’s Mon district rose to nine with the recovery of five more bodies, while four people remain missing as search and rescue operations were underway Tuesday, a state government report said.

The continuous downpour has disrupted normal life, damaged infrastructure, agricultural land and public utilities, with the authorities warning that the extent of destruction is expected to rise as assessments continue.

According to preliminary reports from district disaster management authorities, the rain fury has impacted at least 7,460 people statewide.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority report said the worst-hit district is Mon, where nine people lost their lives in landslides, including five fatalities at Shantham Ward in Mon Town.

In Naginimora, four people, swept away by flash floods, were rescued, it said, adding that one of them suffered fractures and three others had minor injuries.

Four people remain missing, with search and rescue operations underway, it said.

Preliminary assessments indicate that 64 residential houses in 93 villages across 10 districts have been damaged, the report said.

Officials cautioned that these figures are expected to increase as surveys continue.

The disaster has also severely impacted livestock in several districts, with at least 83 animals lost, including 15 mithuns, 13 cattle and 53 pigs.

Shamator recorded the highest number of affected residents, with nearly 7,000 people from six villages impacted by widespread landslides.

Giving the district-wise impact, the NSDMA report said 12 villages were affected in Tuensang, with 201 people impacted.

In Zunheboto, around 30 villages were hit by landslides, with 26 people suffering from the deluge, it added.