Los Angeles: Hollywood star Tom Cruise is back in the UK after a Christmas break in the US. He will soon resume shooting for Mission: Impossible 7 in the UK, but with a change in set location. Tom Cruise has braved the new coronavirus strain which has surfaced in the UK to meet his commitments.

The seventh installment in the popular spy action film franchise was previously being filmed at Warner Bros Studios, Leavesden. Shooting will now shift to Longcross Film Studios.

According to ‘Variety’, Longcross is in Surrey in Southeast England. The locality falls within Tier 4 (the highest level of restrictions). Productions at the studio, however, are allowed to continue under strict coronavirus protocols.

Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is expected to complete principal photography at Longcross.

Longcross used to be a UK Ministry of Defence site. It was used to test army tanks. However, now it has since been redeveloped as a shooting location, housing blockbuster productions including Skyfall and Guardians of the Galaxy. Most recent productions at Longcross include The King’s Man, Artemis Fowl and Death on the Nile.

During the film’s last schedule, at Warner Bros Studios, Leavesden, Cruise lashed out at the crew over lapses COVID-19 protocols.

“I’m on the phone with every studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!” Cruise had shouted at the offending unit members. A video clip of the incident was recorded and leaked to the media earlier this month.

Mission: Impossible 7 was one of the first film projects to be adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In February, filming on the latest installment had to be stopped in Italy due to the disease outbreak in the country. The movie was scheduled to be shot for three weeks in Venice but the plans were put on hold.

The film also features Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales. The film is scheduled for release, November 19, 2021.