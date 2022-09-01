We all know that investing in cryptocurrency is tricky as there are many categories and projects—memes, arts, NFTs, gaming, metaverse, Blockchain, DeFi, etc. In this piece, we’d lay out a few pointers for three unique projects in the ecosystem.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom(FTM) is one of those blockchain networks designed to solve issues facing Ethereum—scalability. As an Ethereum alternative, it is a decentralized open-source blockchain platform for dApps(decentralized applications) and digital assets.

Developers are attracted to Fantom(FTM) due to its unique attributes. With Fantom(FTM), dApps get their own individual blockchain independent of the Fantom(FTM) network. And running a unique blockchain guarantees users of speed and security of transactions. So, it would be safe to think of Fantom(FTM) as a parent network consisting of numerous child networks taking different shapes, sizes and structures.

FTM is an all-around token that powers the Fantom (FTM) network, from staking to voting to payments and fees. To stake, FTM in other chains should be transferred to a native Fantom (FTM) wallet address, and it will be converted into Fantom (FTM) coin. With 1FTM, users can stake and earn 4% APY.

They can also take advantage of the Fantom(FTM) fluid rewards by staking their tokens for a defined period of time, usually from 2weeks to a year. The Fantom(FTM) fluid rewards are maxed at 12% APY.

Despite the strong competition in the Blockchain category, we expect Fantom(FTM) to provide significant returns in the long term due to its unique Blockchain structure.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) is the community token behind the famous Bored Apes Yacht Club NFTs (BAYC). Fans of NFTs would know that BAYC is one of the most expensive and sought-after NFTs. These NFTs sold at an average price of $285,000 in March 2022.

Aside from that, the token is also being pioneered by Yuga Labs. Yuga Labs is the team behind Crypto Punks and Meebit, two renowned NFT projects. So, we expect magic from the project.

ApeCoin (APE) received a lot of attention during its launch in March 2022. First, the team introduced the Otherside. Otherside is a Metaverse world. Sequel to that, they released ApeCoin (APE)s worth $70,000(at the time of release) to all BoredApes owners.

Then, they auctioned land deeds in the Otherside, which were priced in ApeCoin(APE)s. So, BoredApes had quick access to trade Land deeds on the Otherside. This event shows how ApeCoin (APE) will contribute immensely to the BAYC community.

As a unique community coin, ApeCoin (APE) allows holders to participate in governance and receive benefits in the DAO (decentralized autonomous organization). ApeCoin (APE) holders will receive quick access to events, community NFTs, games, merchandise, and lots more. In addition, the token can also be used to make transactions with merchants and other users.

Big Eyes(BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG) is a unique meme project that aims to foster genuine community and decentralization. With Big Eyes (BIG), holders can connect with the world and keep the ocean clean.

Although a meme project, it carries certain features that most savvy people would like. Big Eyes(BIG) attributes its characteristics and strength to Japanese culture, and from the token graphic, one would see the anime effect in the eyes.

Aside from the Japanese characteristics, Big Eyes(BIG) is unique and aesthetically appealing. The project takes on a cat appearance different from the common dog-themed memes. Plus, it is also cute. Fans of lovely pets will quickly be attracted to Big Eyes(BIG).

Big Eyes(BIG) intends to create value by hosting NFT events and creating content that will educate and connect people. The team believes that evidence-based hype (marketing) is essential to the growth of the crypto ecosystem.

Plus, it also leaves a high level of decision-making to the community. Community members would be able to shape how the project unfolds in the long run. If you are a fan of meme projects, then consider purchasing Big Eyes (BIG) while it is still in the presales stage.

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Buy Big Eyes Coin : https://bigeyes.space/#signup