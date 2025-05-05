On social media, we often follow celebrities and public figures. Among them, some personalities stand out with massive follower counts. Let’s take a look at the top 5 most-followed individuals on Instagram in India and globally as of 2025:

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo holds the top spot as the most-followed person on Instagram. As of 2025, he has over 653 million followers. His fitness routines, game highlights, and family moments continue to draw attention worldwide.

Lionel Messi

Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi ranks second with more than 505 million followers. His posts featuring football, family life, and charitable work have won the hearts of millions. Messi’s humble personality and inspiring career journey add to his appeal.

Selena Gomez

American singer and actress Selena Gomez is in the third spot with nearly 420 million followers. She shares content related to her music, acting projects, and mental health awareness. Her simplicity and authenticity make her especially popular among women.

Kylie Jenner

American fashion influencer and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner holds the fourth position with over 393 million followers. Known for her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, she captivates young audiences with glimpses of her glamorous lifestyle and business ventures.

Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”

American actor and former WWE champion Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock”, comes in fifth with over 394 million followers. His content includes fitness tips, film projects, and motivational messages. His positive attitude and dedication to hard work make him a fan favourite.

These top 5 personalities have influenced millions across the globe with their talent, consistency, and engaging content. From sports and music to fashion and movies, they have built strong personal brands and inspired fans from all walks of life.