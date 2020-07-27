Mumbai: Action director Parvez Khan, known for his work in films like Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun and Badlapur, passed away Monday. Parvez Khan suffered a massive heart attack which led to his death. He was 55. Parvez Khan, who worked in the industry since 1986, was rushed to Ruby Hospital after he complained of chest pain. This information was given by his longtime associate Nishant Khan.

“He (Parvez) suffered a major heart attack in the morning (Monday). He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He didn’t have any health issues but felt chest pain last night (Sunday),” Nishant said.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, has worked with Parvez in the National Award winning 2013 drama Shahid. He said the action director was extremely skilful with his work.

“Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears,” Hansal tweeted.

Parvez started his career by assisting action director Akbar Bakshi in films like Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi (1992) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar (1993).

It was with Ram Gopal Varma’s Ab Tak Chhappan in 2004 that Parvez started working independently. He went on to have a long-standing collaboration with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. The two worked in films like Johnny Gaddaar (2007), Saif Ali Khan-starrer Agent Vinod in 2012 and Badlapur, featuring Varun Dhawan.

Parvez is survived by wife, son, daughter-in-law and a granddaughter.