Balasore: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Secretary (Works) Krishan Kumar Tuesday visited Balasore to take stock of available infrastructural facilities for various development projects.

The officials visited various road junctions, the bus stand, medical college, district headquarters hospital and Zilla School to review the available infrastructure facilities.

They also convened a meeting at Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital (DHH). There they reviewed the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination programme underway in the district.

While briefing the journalists about the purpose of their visit, Chief Secretary Mohapatra said they were in the district to review and make an assessment of basic requirements for the development of the city.

Mohapatra also informed that they will prepare a detailed report pointing out the required infrastructural facilities and the report will be submitted to the Chief Minister who will take a final call on what works to be undertaken for the development of the town and betterment of the residents.