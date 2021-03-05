New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday transferred the divorce case filed by BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty at Patiala House court here to Cuttack family court.

A single-judge bench of Justice Surya Kant heard the transfer petition filed by Varsha Priyadarshini and an application moved by Mohanty pleading early disposal of the case. The court observed during the hearing that the divorce case of Varsha and Anubhav should be heard expeditiously.

On October 16, 2020, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had asked the couple to appear before the SC’s mediation centre here. The bench had observed that the couple are high profile personalities of Odia cinema and asked them to explore possibilities of an amicable settlement. Despite several rounds of talks, the mediation for an amicable settlement between Anubhav and Varsha remained inconclusive.

Significantly, Anubhav had moved an application in the apex court praying that the divorce petition be heard expeditiously as he and his parents are unwell. He stated that his father is on dialysis and is subjected to extreme stress. Mohanty also contended that his family members are subjected to undue media glare and also alleged that “Varsha has been intentionally tarnishing his reputation by washing dirty linen in public.”

Earlier, Varsha had filed a transfer petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the divorce petition filed by Anubhav in Patiala House court to Cuttack family court. She cited in the transfer plea that it is difficult for her to travel a long distance to attend hearing of the case.