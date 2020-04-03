Los Angeles: Hollywood star Tom Cruise announced Friday that the release of his much-awaited film Top Gun: Maverick has been postponed to December due to coronavirus pandemic. The anticipated ‘Paramount Pictures’ movie, which was scheduled to debut June 24, will now release December 23, 2020.

Tom Cruise took to Twitter to share the new release date of Top Gun: Maverick, which is the sequel to his 1986 classic hit.

“I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone,” the actor posted on Twitter.

See link:

https://twitter.com/TomCruise/status/1245791778613219330

The follow-up features Cruise reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell along with Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer and Jon Hamm.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed film is the latest project to have been pulled from release because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount Pictures has also pushed the release of A Quiet Place: Part II to September and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge the Run to July.

The premier of Top Gun took place May 12 in New York. The movie went on to become one of the most successful movies at the box office in the United States. The film opened in more than 1,000 theatres across the US and in the first three weeks, it grossed more than USD 10 million. It should also be stated here that Top Gun was one of the first English films to be available on video cassettes.

In India also Top Gun was a huge success because of the air duels shown in the movie. Tom Cruise became one of the most sought after actors in India after the success of Top Gun. When Top Gun: Maverick will release in India, it certainly will have the coffers ringing.

Agencies