Bangalore: Noted Kannada film star Sudeep said Tuesday he was not aware of the industry being in the grip of drug menace. Silm star Sudeep appealed against its portrayal in negative light based on isolated incidents.

“I can only say what I know. I am from the Kannada film industry. I really don’t know anything about it..,” Sudeep told reporters. His statement came days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drug trafficking racket here. The NCB also arrested three people. The NCB had said some ‘prominent musicians and actors’ in Karnataka were under its scanner.

The actor, who delivered several hits, said he hardly stepped out of his house once the shooting was over. “I don’t have a large friend circle, so I don’t know anything about it,” Sudeep said. The actor is popularly known as ‘Kichcha Sudeep’ made the comment after his visit to the ‘Siddaganga Math’ in Tumakuru.

The 46-year-old actor appealed to the people not to portray the entire film industry in negative light based on some isolated incidents. He said the Kannada film industry is a vast field, which has been nurtured by legendary people.

Meanwhile, film actor and BJP leader Thara Anuradha submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. In it she highlighted the drug menace taking students and youth of Karnataka into its grip. She insisted that stringent laws such as capital punishment alone can check the problem.

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh had appeared before the Central Crime Branch police Monday in response to summons. He was questioned for almost five hours, days after he claimed that many in the industry were into drugs. He also claimed that at least 15 people in the Kannada film industry were involved in peddling and consumption of drugs. While many rebutted his claim, a few said they have seen people using drugs.