Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): The Gadchiroli police said Tuesday said that a notorious naxalite leader, with a reward of Rs 6,00,000 on his head, was killed in an anti-naxal operation in the district earlier this month. The police said that they were waiting for confirmation of the identity of the naxalite leader.

Deputy commander of Gatta Dalam Amol Hoyami (21) was killed July 3 in an exchange of fire with the police in the jungle under Hedri police help centre in Mauza Yeldami, an official said. Earlier, Permili Dalam commander Kote Abhilash was gunned down in the operation and his body was recovered from the forest after the encounter.

The police at the time had indicated that two more naxals had been shot, but their bodies had not been recovered, the official said. A naxal pamphlet mentioning the killing of Hoyami July 3 has been found in the area, the official informed.

A native of Chhattisgarh, Hayami was the deputy commander of Gatta Dalam and was carrying a reward of Rs 6,00,000. Sources said that Hoyami was the mastermind behind a number of murders and explosions in Maharashtra that caused loss of life and property.

