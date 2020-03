Mumbai: With two more COVID-19 positive cases detected Thursday, the total number of infected persons rose from 122 to 124, health officials said here Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the test reports of two persons admitted was found positive and their treatment is underway.

Mumbai has so far recorded four deaths of COVID-19 patients – two men both 63 years old, a 65-year old and a 68-year old Philippines national.

Details to follow.

IANS