Antigua: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies A in the three-day warm-up match ahead of the Test series at the Coolidge Cricket Ground here Saturday.

After convincingly winning both the T20 and ODI series, the Men in Blue will take on the hosts in the two-Test series starting here August 22.

Squads:

West Indies A: Jahmar Hamilton (wk/c), Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Akim Frazer, Keon Harding, Kavem Hodge, Brandon King, Jason Mohammed, M. Mindley, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, Jeremy Solozano

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha