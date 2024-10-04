Daringbadi: In an apparent instance of climate change taking a toll on tourism, erratic rainfall has caused a significant reduction in the water level of Midubanda waterfall here in Kandhamal district, thereby affecting tourist footfall, according to a report. Daringbadi, a hill station in Kandhamal district, is known as the Kashmir of Odisha for its scenic locales, pine trees, coffee gardens and splendid valleys. There are several waterfalls like Indradhanu, Patabandha and Kirikuti Lovers’ Point that attract tourists. Among them, Midubanda waterfall attracts tourists the most for its sylvan settings around the waterfall and the clean and cool water.

However, Midubanda waterfall is battling an unusual crisis nowadays due to a sharp decline in its water level which has resulted in a dip in tourist footfall. Several tourists also decided to cut short their stay after learning about the decline in the waterfall’s water level. The decline in water level has also impacted the agricultural activities carried out on upstream of the waterfall. Some of the tourists alleged that this has robbed the sheen off the beautiful tourist destination which is famous for the waterfall and its pristine beauty. It is said that the waterfall’s water level is declining due to irregular rainfall induced by climate change. Locals said, of late, the amount of water the waterfall should throw down has also decreased. This apart, the otherwise cool climate of the scenic place has also changed. Officials from the block development office are of the view that the area registered a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius at 8am while the maximum temperature stood at 26.5 degrees Celsius at 5pm, Thursday.

Humidity in the area was recorded at 89%. The temperature rise has delayed the arrival of the winter season and the subsequent arrival of tourists. Locals said the water level at Midubanda goes down either in February or after the Holi festival in March but this year it has declined too soon which is beyond their expectations. This has sparked concern among the environmentalists. They said if the area does not receive adequate rainfall in October, tourist footfall in the winter season will decline further.