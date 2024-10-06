Nuapada: Visitors to Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary under Komna block in Nuapada district bordering Chhattisgarh will now have to pay fees to enter the sanctuary.

The fee amounts have been fixed by the Sunabeda Wildlife Sub-division and Forest Range in Nuapada district.

Children up to five years of age have been exempted from paying any fee.

The rest of the tourists will have to pay Rs20 as fee. Tourists with two-wheelers will pay Rs10 as parking fee. The amount is Rs20 for cars and light commercial vehicles, while heavy vehicles will be charged Rs50. Observers have welcomed the move.

PNN