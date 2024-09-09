Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the state government has set an ambitious target of installing one lakh rooftop solar power systems for residential consumers to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The initiative would ensure the addition of 300 MW of solar power in distributed generation mode and would reduce Co2 emission by 4.5 lakh tons per annum. For setting up of the rooftop solar panels, consumers can avail of central financial assistance of up to Rs 78,000 for a 3 kW system.

Residents of the Capital city can avail of additional state subsidy at Rs 20,000 per kW of installed capacity under the Green City Mission. Bank finance up to Rs 2 lakh is available at 7 per cent interest and a tenor of 120 months with no prepayment penalties. Residential welfare associations or group housing societies can set up rooftop systems to offset their common area power consumption at 3 kW per household and can avail central subsidy at Rs 18,000 per kW. Consumers adopting the scheme can reduce their grid power consumption by about 1,200 units per kW of installed capacity and simultaneously contribute towards global warming, climate change and sustainable development. Interested customers can login to www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in for registration, application submission, vendor selection and end-to-end guidance on the processes.

TPCODL is the designated state implementing agency for the ‘PM-Suryghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ within its service area. “By providing clean, renewable energy options, the initiative not only significantly reduces the financial burden on households but also facilitates a more environmentally conscious lifestyle for our consumers. With flexible financing options and extensive consumer support, we aim to make the transition to solar energy smooth and accessible to all,” said TPCODL CEO Arvind Singh.