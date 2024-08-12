Rourkela: Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), a joint venture between the Odisha government and Tata Power, has dedicated its Udit Nagar electrical sub-division exclusively to women employees to promote gender equality within the organisation.

To celebrate this initiative, a launch event was recently held at TPWODL’s Udit Nagar electrical sub-division. By transforming this sub-division into a women-only workspace, the Discom is reinforcing its commitment to fostering an inclusive culture and providing equal opportunities for all employees, officials said.

Since the sub-divisional officer, junior engineer, commercial officer, and staff across all four section offices are women employees, it has been named ‘Team Tejaswini.’

Pallavi Nayak, Joint Commissioner of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), extended her best wishes to Team Tejaswini, expressing hope that the team would establish a unique identity in electricity distribution not only in Rourkela but throughout western Odisha.

TPWODL CEO Praveen Kumar Verma highlighted that this milestone represents a significant advancement in the company’s commitment to gender diversity and inclusivity.

He added, “By dedicating the electrical sub-division exclusively to women, we are not only promoting a more balanced workplace but also empowering our women employees to lead and innovate.”