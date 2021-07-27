Sajanagad: In a shocking incident, a man ganged up with his employer and molested his ex-wife at Chasakhanda village under Nilagiri police limits in Balasore district, a report said Monday.

The accused, along with his employer, also trimmed her hair after molesting her, the report said. The incident has sparked shockwaves in the area.

According to reports, the 27-year-old victim, a native of Chasakhanda village, married Dillip Singh, 30, a tractor driver by profession of Baigadia village. Later, she became a mother of two sons. However, their relationship did not last long as the two filed for divorce before the notary. The woman, after being separated from her husband, was staying with her parents at her native village

The incident took place when the woman was returning home after shopping at a market near her native village, at 8 pm Saturday. The woman’s former husband and his employer waylaid her on road and molested her. The two after molesting her trimmed her hair.

She raised the matter before village elders first and then reported it to the local police. According to reports, the matter was settled for Rs 5,000 first, but the man denied paying the amount.

Later, the woman turned up at the police station Monday and lodged a complaint against her former husband demanding compensation for her and two children. The husband has reportedly admitted to have trimmed the hair of his former wife, sources said.

PNN