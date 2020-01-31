Baripada: An overbridge will be built from Palabani Golei to Krushnachandra Golei in Baripada town to ease traffic congestion. The railways and the roads and buildings department will jointly construct the bridge.

The district administration has prepared itself to remove road-side encroachments, shops and structures to make space for the project. But the move has drawn ire of local traders. They observed a 24-hour bandh in the town Friday. All shops, commercial establishments and institutions remained closed.

Hundreds of traders took out a rally from Palabani Golei to the Collectorate. They staged a demonstration outside the Collectorate.

A delegation of the traders met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and submitted a memorandum to him.

Opposing the eviction drive, traders demanded that there is a need for a revision in the design of the overbridge. The Collector assured the traders that he would visit the spot and look into their demands.