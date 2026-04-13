Gopalpur: Unidentified assailants hacked a 65-year old man to death at Panchama village under Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district Sunday afternoon.

The incident sparked tension and panic in the area as locals gathered at the scene after the news of the murder spread. The deceased was identified as Ekadasi Nayak, a resident of Panchama village.

According to reports, Nayak, who was known locally for practising traditional healing rituals, had stepped out of his house around 2 p.m. to go to a nearby orchard when he was attacked.

Unidentified assailants allegedly waylaid him near a mango grove at Kamalia and attacked him with a sharp weapon. He sustained grave injuries to his neck and hands.

Profusely bleeding, he died on the spot, police said.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear, and an investigation is underway.

On being informed, a team from Golanthara police station reached the spot and launched an investigation.

However, family members and villagers initially refused to allow the body to be taken for a postmortem, demanding the presence of a sniffer dog squad and a scientific team.

They staged a protest for several hours.