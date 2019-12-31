Puri: Tourists and devotees from far-flung places have started congregating in Puri for Zero Hour and New Year celebrations. Tourists have booked most of the rooms in the hotels, lodging houses and holiday homes in the coastal town.

District police have issued a traffic advisory in view of large number of tourists expected. Police officials have taken necessary measures for smooth New Year celebrations here and have advised city clubs and hotels to wind-up celebrations by Zero Hour.

According to the traffic advisory issued by the cops, buses coming from Bhubaneswar and Konark will use regular route for Municipality Bus Stand and buses coming from Brahmagiri shall be allowed up to Jatia Baba Ji Chhak. During the return journey, they will need to take the same route. Tourist buses coming from Bhubaneswar on NH-316 will park at Malatipatpur Bus Terminal. Tourists can avail mini-buses/auto-rickshaws for Puri and those intending to go Satapada will need to use bypass road from Batagaon to Mangalaghat.

Heavy and medium vehicles coming from Bhubaneswar side on NH-316 shall not be allowed to enter Puri town December 31 and January 1. Four-wheelers coming from Bhubaneswar will be parked at Jagannath Ballav and Old Jail parking sites.

After both parking places get filled up, vehicles will be parked on both sides of Grand Road from Badasankha to Gundicha Mandir. After all these parking places run out of space, vehicles will be diverted from Malatipatpur bus terminal to Talabania, Indoor Stadium, ITI Campus and Jagannath Stadium parking places. These parking places will also be used for vehicles coming from Konark side. Two-wheelers will be allowed for parking at Market Chhak, Mochi Sahi and Nilachala Ashoka.

Apart from tourists and devotees, many VIPs including legislators, ministers, government officials, judicial officials, and business honchos are also expected to throng the pilgrim city to celebrate the first day of the New Year in this town.

Special police contingents would be deployed at bus stand and other strategic locations to curb anti-social activities. The number of tourists visiting the city has gone up substantially in the last few days. People take bath in the sea and visit Jagannath temple to seek the blessings of the Trinity for a happy and prosperous New Year.

In order to prevent casualties in the sea, lifeguards have been engaged and beach patrolling is being carried out. The fire department too has geared up to meet any eventuality.

