Bhubaneswar: With Odisha Police being on their toes to bring traffic rules violators to justice, some violators are seen arguing with the police, citing bizarre reasons for them violating the rules.

Such an incident occurred at Rajmahal square in Bhubaneswar Monday morning. A helmetless rider was seen saying aloud at the checking point that he would roam around the city without helmet and the police cannot take action against him and the next moment he zoomed away.

Bystanders were taken aback. “How could a helmetless rider go past the checking point without being punished even when the rule is being implemented strictly since December 1,” they discussed.

When enquired, the reason behind the escapade came to the fore.

In fact, the rider had earlier been detained at a check point for riding without helmet. For this, he had coughed up Rs 1000. Later he was again stopped at Rajmahal square. There he said he would roam around the city without helmet and without any fear of being fined because he had already been fined.

When contacted, traffic DCP Sagarika Nath said the rule says if a violator is fined for violating traffic rules, s/he cannot be made to pay fine for the same violation during the next 24 hours. “People have a wrong conception. They are thinking we are collecting fines for us. But the fact is that this is only for their safety.”

