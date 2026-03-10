Balasore: A man and his sister-in-law died after allegedly jumping in front of a train near Jaleswar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district Monday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bijay Sahu (35), of Rajpur village under Jaleswar police limits, and Bandita Sahu (18), a resident of Baliapal area.

According to reports, Bijay had brought Bandita from Baliapal to his village earlier in the day. Later in the evening, the two reportedly experienced a dispute or mental distress over an unspecified issue.

Around 7 pm, the duo allegedly jumped in front of a passenger train heading toward Balasore railway station. Both died on the spot after being hit by the train.

On receiving information, the railway police reached the scene and recovered the bodies. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

Police said the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is underway to determine whether the deaths were linked to a relationship issue or a family dispute.