Bhadrak: Tragedy was averted at the Bhagibindha quarantine centre of Jalamandua panchayat under Bhandaripokhari block in Bhadrak district Tuesday night when a gas cylinder exploded. The cook suffered serious burn injuries. However, the 32 inmates managed to escape without any injury.

Sources said that cooking was underway for the dinner of the inmates when the accident occurred. The cylinder had developed a leak which caught fire leading to the explosion. While the cook sustained injuries all over his body, some essential commodities were also gutted. Later on fire brigade personnel from Bhandaripokhari reached the spot and doused the flames.

PNN