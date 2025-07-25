It is often said that losing caution leads to disaster and this bitter truth played out in a shocking incident. If a person loses attention even for a second, everything can end in an instant. Something similar happened to a man while setting a tarpaulin on a truck. He likely had no idea, or had forgotten that a high-voltage line of 11,000 KV ran overhead.

He never even touched the wire with his hand, yet the electric shock was so severe that he died on the spot. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, and the video of this tragic accident is now going viral on social media.

In the video, the man is seen on top of a truck, adjusting a tarpaulin. The next moment, something horrifying happens that even shocks the onlookers. As soon as he lifts his head up, he comes into contact with the 11,000 KV high-tension wire.

Within seconds, smoke begins rising from his head, and in the blink of an eye, life turns into death. The video is reportedly from Udaipur.

This viral clip has been shared on Instagram from an account named @aparashar1. Thousands of people have watched the video so far, with many reacting in disbelief. One user commented, “Some of it is the factory owner’s fault and some of it is the driver’s negligence.” Another wrote, “Be very careful while doing such work.” A third said, “A case should be filed against the factory owner.”