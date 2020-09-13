Baripada: In a tragic incident, a day before she was to appear for NEET, a girl allegedly ended her life at Budhikhamari Sahi of Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Upasana Sahu (19). Sources said that the girl was staying in Kota while preparing for NEET. However, she had returned home during lockdown.

It should be stated here that a friend of the victim had allegedly died by suicide Saturday in Chennai. Since she came to know about it, the girl had been very depressed. May be that is one of the reasons why Upasana herself took the extreme step, the girl’s family members said.

Upasana’s body which was found in hanging from the ceiling was later recovered by Baripada town police and sent for post-mortem.

A suicide note was also found near her body. In it she mentioned that, she was under mental stress as she felt that she may not pass NEET. Notably, a similar note was also found near the body of her deceased friend in Chennai, Upasana’s family members said.

PNN