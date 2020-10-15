Malkangiri: Three minor siblings died due to food poisoning at Kacheli village in Malkangiri district Thursday. Their elder sister and mother are also in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sukanti Madi (12), Sitaram Madi (7) and Anjali Madi (3).

Sources said, the four children and their mother Wednesday morning complained of uneasiness, vomiting and loose motions after having breakfast at their home in the village. The ailing family members had consulted a quack before medical treatment, locals said.

When their health condition started deteriorating they consulted the ANM of the village. A team of doctor has reached at the village for the treatment of the family members following the phone call from the ANM.

Seeing the condition of the family members, they immediately shifted the three minors to the DHH. However,all three died Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the tragic incident.

PNN