Jajpur/ Kalinganagar: Three trailers with forged registration numbers were found on the premises of Nilachal Ispat Nigan Limited (NINL) in Kalingagar area of Jajpur. Officials of the regional transport office at Chandikhole are in a spot.

Police seized two of the trailers October 12. A junior MVI of the RTO had examined the seized vehicles Thursday. He gave the vehicles clean chit. Later, two vehicles were set free, it was learnt.

Reliable sources said the vehicles were released from police custody after owners of the trailers struck a deal with the officials of NINL police and RTO officials.

The seizure of such vehicles had reminded a similar case that had taken place in Jajpur in 2016. At that time, 28 heavy vehicles with forged registration numbers had been seized by the local RTO.

According to reports, Gurudev Ispat Import Pvt Ltd was awarded a contract in 2019 for loading of pig iron in NINL. Three trailers of the company were allowed into the NINL premises. However, the three vehicles were not engaged in loading, but were parked there for last two years.

Parking vehicles created doubts among officials of the NINL. The chassis numbers of the vehicles were examined through Bahan app. It was found that the three vehicles were registered in Patiala in Punjab. As per Bahan app, the model of the vehicles was of Ashok Leyland, but Tata Motors were written on the vehicles.

It was suspected that new engines have been fitted in old vehicles. They carry out their transportation in such shady way.

PNN