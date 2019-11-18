India is a country of age-old temples with different stories of miracles and unusual happenings. We have heard stories about idol of Ganesha drinking milk or temple disappearing during day and appearing at night.

But, have you ever heard of a temple where the speeds of trains automatically slow down while crossing it. Believe it or not, but people of this place have witnessed this incident several times. There is a belief that trains collide with each other, if the loco pilots do not slow down while crossing the Temple.

We are talking about 600-year-old temple of Lord Hanuman located in Bolayi village of Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh. The name of this temple is ‘Shree Sidhveer Khedapati Hanuman Mandir’.

In this temple, idol of lord Ganesha is placed on the left side of Hanuman’s idol. People of this village, believe having two idols at same place is making the idols pure. They also believe that this idol of Lord Hanuman also fulfills wishes of people.

People say that the idol of Hanuman predicts future of people. It shows the future of a person who visit this temple. A lot of miracles have been witnessed in the temple. Out of all the miracles, the biggest miracle of this temple is that a train automatically slows down when it reaches near the temple.

Priests of this temple say that the loco pilots feel like someone is telling them to slow down when approaching the temple. If anybody ignores, then the speed of train slows down automatically.

A priest shared an experience and said that few years back two goods train collided on the tracks. When asked, the loco pilots of both the trains said that they got the intuition about the accident.

Before the collision of the trains, they heard someone asking to slow down but they ignored the voice and didn’t slow down that led to the collision.