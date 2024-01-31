Bhubaneswar: More than 70 women and members of the transgender community organised a ‘Bus Yatra’ here Tuesday to urge Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the state government to allow free travel for women and transgender persons in government-run buses. The participants, who travelled in buses across the City, communicated their message through songs, placards, and posters, advocating for the introduction of a scheme similar to ones operational in six states, including Telangana. “Women in Odisha, especially those from underprivileged communities, face significant obstacles in achieving financial independence.

For empowerment to happen, the state should think beyond concessional travel. Free commute options will directly ensure greater mobility and promote equitable access to economic opportunities,” said Nguvu Collective’s Prachi Mishra, who has been campaigning for such an initiative. Another member of the collective, Pranay Manjari Samal explained that ‘Bus Yatra’ is an innovative way of urging the Chief Minister and the state government to take a bold step towards making Odisha the first state from Eastern India to implement a free bus service scheme to women and transgender persons. “States with IT hubs, like Telangana and Karnataka, have implemented schemes of this kind. As Odisha is moving towards becoming an IT hub, we should too,” said Samal.

Notably, the ‘Bus Yatra’ campaign is being organised by members of organizations like Nguvu Collective, Third Gender Welfare Trust, Atmashakti Trust, Centre for Sustainable Use of Natural and Social Resources, Center for Public Policy Alternatives, The Humanity, Mahila Shramajeebee Mancha Odisha and Ekta Parishad Odisha.