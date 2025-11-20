LOISINGHA: In view of long-standing demand and passengers’ convenience, an experimental halt for Howrah– Jagdalpur–Howrah Samaleswari Express at Loisingha station in Bolangir district was accomplished by East Coast Railway (ECoR) Wednesday.

As per the revised schedule, 18005 Howrah–Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express will arrive at Loisingha at 10:41 hrs and depart at 10:43 hrs.

In the return direction, 18006 Jagdalpur– Howrah Samaleswari Express will arrive at 16:00 hrs and depart at 16:02 hrs from Loisingha.

A special function was organised at Loisingha station, where State Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Bolangir MP Sangeeta Singh Deo jointly flagged off the train.

Garima Tiwari, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Sambalpur, coordinated the programme.

Railways officials said the ECoR is committed to enhancing passenger convenience and addressing public aspirations through improved connectivity and services.