BHUBANESWAR: Tribal jewellery stores have become the center of attraction at a state level handicrafts exhibition organised by Directorate of Handicrafts & Cottage Industries. The expo entered its fifth day at Exhibition Ground here Friday.

Women from all walks of life are visiting the expo to procure handmade decorative jewellery pieces. The expo boasts more than 110 stalls showcasing stone crafts, wood crafts and handicrafts made of rice as well tribal jewellery.

Orissa Post interacted with some of the stall owners to delve deeper into the dominant position of tribal jewellery at the ongoing expo.

Rebati Tudu, a tribal jewellery maker, said,“Odisha is a land of tribal communities where their lifestyle influences even the modern society. Tribal jewellery is the spirit of primal mankind articulated in shapes and designs. The strong-minded character, the strength of spirit, cultural background, ideas and legends of these people were handed down from generations to find a safe haven in the various tribes and their ethnic jewellery.”

“If you witness any woman coming to the fair, there is a high probability of her going for belapatri mali, sorisa mali, khasu mali, gini mali and nanu which are necklaces made of copper, brass, gold laced materials and colourful beads with tiger nails and teeth among others. These add a sheer ethnic value to one’s overall personality,” she added.

“Tribal jewellery made by indigenous tribal artisans using local material to create objects of adornment contain significant cultural meaning for the wearer. Authentic handcrafted tribal jewellery is very different from what you will find in department stores. Tribal jewellery of Odisha is becoming popular in the international market day by day,” said Jyotirmayi Samantaray, spokesperson, Department of Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts.

Besides the shiny jewelries, terracotta utensils, Buddha, Ganesha and Devi idols have also drawn visitors. Stalls selling traditional food have also carved a niche at the annual affair.

PNN