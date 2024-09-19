Rourkela: A teenage tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, police said Thursday.

Three suspects have been detained in connection with the incident, a police officer said.

The incident took place on the night of September 16 when Karma Puja, an important religious festival of tribals, was underway.

One of the accused, who was known to the girl, took her to a desolate place near her village and two of his aides also came there and later the girl was gang-raped, he said.

A case has been registered with Kutra police station in this regard.

Police have detained three people, of whom two are juveniles, for their alleged involvement in the gangrape, Rajgangpur Sub-divisional Police Officer Abhishek Panigrahi said, adding further investigation is underway.

PTI