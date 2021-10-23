Rayagada: Tribals have expressed displeasure over reservation of Zilla Parishad seats for the panchayat elections in Rayagada. They alleged that their interests in political and electoral representation have been completely neglected in seat reservation when a majority of the population in the district are tribals. Only elected tribals can look after the interest of tribal people, they noted.

They warned of boycotting the polls if the decision on seat reservation in some areas is not reversed.

Addressing a presser here, leaders of Adivasi Samaj, a body of tribal people in the district, made it clear that some ZP seats must be reserved for people of scheduled tribes in Kashipur. They warned of observing Kashipur bandh if their demand is not considered before the panchayat elections.

As per 2011 census, the population of scheduled tribe in the block was the highest, but the district administration has totally ignored this fact while proposing reservation of ZP seats.

“Three ZP seats in Kashipur should be reserved for ST people. Or else, we will not allow holding elections in these seats. We will be bound to take law into our hands,” said Upendra Majhi and Gajendra Majhi.

It may be noted here that after the draft list of reservation for panchayat elections, Kashipur zone-A has been reserved for SC women while Kashipur Zone-B has been reserved for SC male and Kashipur Zone-C for OBC people.

The tribal leaders pointed out that they had met the district administration October 16 about the issuer. In coming days, MLAs, MPs and observers of different political parties will be intimated about their demand and concern.

