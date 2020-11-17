Balasore: The NDRF team recovered the bodies of two youths out of the three Monday evening, who went missing while taking bath in Tribeni ghat near Kathasangada village under Mandarpur panchayat of Balasore district.

However, the rescue team Tuesday is continuing the search operation for the third youth who is still missing.

Sources said, the incident occurred when five engineering students visited the river ghat in Kathasangada village for a picnic. Ankit and four of his classmates had initially planned their picnic at Chandipur but changed their mind and visited the river ghat this morning. They started camping at the river ghat and went to take bath in the river.

They were bathing when a strong river current pushed them to the middle of the river but the two of them managed to swim up to the river bank while Ankit, his friends Kanhu Charan Mishra, 20, and Piyush Pratyush Nayak, 20, accidentally got pushed to the deep water and slipped further into it.

The two other friends raised an alarm after failing to trace them.

On being informed by locals a NDRF team reached at the spot and launched a rescue operation in the area and recovered two bodies from the river. On the other hand search for third youth is still on.

Remuna tehsildar Charles Nayak also visited the spot, reviewed the search operation and said, “The accident happened while they were taking bath here at noon.”

“The district administration sprang into action and deployed two fire fighting teams and an NDRF team at the spot. We will try to rescue the missing persons as soon as possible,” he added.

PNN