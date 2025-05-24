Mumbai: Actress Triptii Dimri has confirmed her next major role, reuniting with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his much-anticipated action drama Spirit, co-starring Prabhas.

Dimri took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “Still sinking in… So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga… honoured to be a part of your vision.”

Spirit marks Dimri’s first on-screen collaboration with Prabhas, best known for the Baahubali franchise. The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin shooting in 2025. Prabhas is reportedly set to play a fierce and intense police officer in the film, which is being produced by T-Series in association with Bhadrakali Pictures.

Dimri replaces Deepika Padukone as the female lead in Spirit. While no official reason has been given for Padukone’s exit, reports suggest her departure followed concerns over her reported demands, which allegedly included limited working hours, a high fee, and a share in the film’s profits. Spirit was expected to be Padukone’s second film with Prabhas after Kalki 2898 AD.

Dimri, who gained recognition for her performances in Bulbbul and Animal, is also part of several upcoming projects. She will next appear in Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is an official sequel to the 2018 hit Dhadak, and is backed by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Her upcoming slate includes Arjun Ustara with Shahid Kapoor, Ma Behan with Madhuri Dixit, Animal Park alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and an untitled project with KGF star Yash.

IANS