To stay healthy and fit, it is very important to have a fit stomach. But our unhealthy lifestyle often creates issues in the stomach. One of the most common issues among them is bloating of the stomach. Many people often complain of flatulence. Even after several hours of eating food, the stomach remains heavy. For many, the stomach feels heavy without even eating.

In this condition, the stomach also appears more bloated than usual. According to doctors, this happens because the gastrointestinal tract is completely swelled up by air. In some cases, it can be due to acidity, constipation, filling of air in the stomach and periods.

There are a few medical conditions that cause these problems such as irritable bowel syndrome, liver disease and infections. However, sometimes there are cases when there is no reason for this disease. Along with bloating, there may also be a problem of abdominal pain.

Food that can get rid of this issue:

Pineapple, papaya, kiwi

Bloating can be reduced by consuming food that helps in digesting protein, starch fat quickly. Digestive enzymes are found in pineapple, papaya and kiwi, which naturally remove the problem of indigestion. Kiwi activates the gastric juices thereby speeding up the digestion process. Papaya works to break down proteins quickly.

Raw banana

We all know that banana is rich in potassium. It prevents the formation of sodium gas inside the stomach. Apart from this, it also reduces inflammation of the intestine. Raw banana is also a good probiotic which helps in increasing the good bacteria in the gut.

Probiotics

Many types of fermented food such as curd, kanji, carrot juice, buttermilk etc are good probiotics. Probiotics help to increase the good bacteria in the gut. This strengthens the digestive power.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar breaks down the food in the stomach faster. It strengthens the acid in the stomach, which causes the food to break down faster.

Oregano and cumin tea

Oregano and cumin tea has proven to be helpful in cleaning the stomach. This tea increases the rate of metabolism and relieves many types of stomach ailments.