Hair fall is a common problem during the rainy season. Due to the moisture in the environment, dirt accumulates in the roots of the hair, which led to weak roots and hair fall starts. In such a situation, people start trying new hair masks and do not pay special attention to hair nutrition.

Due to this hair fall does not stop. In this article we are going to tell you about some foods, whose daily use will strengthen hair and it will also shine.

Let’s know about those foods:-

Eggs: Have eggs daily as they are considered very good for hair. It contains a large amount of protein, which nourishes the hair roots and makes them strong. Egg also accelerates hair growth by increasing the amount of Keratin in the hair. Egg breakfast is considered very good in the morning.

Walnuts : Walnuts and almonds considered very good for hair. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in large quantities in them, due to which the moisture of the hair remains intact. To prevent hair fall, definitely include these dry fruits in your diet.