Soro: An additional tehsildar had a narrow escape Saturday when a Hyva truck carrying illegal sand rammed his official vehicle during a high-speed chase on National Highway (NH) 16 at Panpana near Soro in Balasore district.

The incident occurred when Soro Additional Tehsildar Krushna Mohan Singh, along with his team, was attempting to intercept multiple trucks suspected of transporting illegal sand, officials said. Acting on intelligence inputs, Singh and his team positioned themselves on NH-16 near Soro to intercept the vehicles and successfully stopped two sand-laden trucks.

However, one Hyva truck (OD01T-7193) attempted to speed away. Officials gave chase, and Singh’s vehicle overtook the truck and moved ahead to force it to stop. Instead of complying, the driver allegedly accelerated and rammed into the rear of the government vehicle in a bid to escape. The impact damaged the car but eventually brought the Hyva to a halt.

While the vehicle carrying Singh sustained significant damage, the additional tehsildar and his staff were reported safe. The truck’s windshield was also reportedly shattered in the collision. On being informed, Khantapada police rushed to the spot, seized the truck, and detained the driver for questioning. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, miscreants allegedly attempted to run over Vyasanagar tehsildar-cum-executive magistrate Prashant Kumar Panda with a tractor while he was conducting a raid against illegal soil mining in Korei of Jajpur district April 18.

Acting on a tip-off about unauthorised soil extraction, a team led by Panda conducted a raid during which the miscreants allegedly ran over a tractor on him, a police officer said.

Panda sustained serious injuries and was initially admitted to Korei Community Health Centre (CHC) before being shifted to a hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.