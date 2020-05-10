Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Five labourers died and 11 others sustained injuries after the truck they were travelling in overturned in Khap village in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

According to police, at least 18 people were travelling in the truck out of which 15 were labourers. “A total of 18 people were in the truck laden with mangoes. When the truck overturned near Khap village in Narsinghpur, five labourers died and 11 got injured. The three of them are critical. The truck was going from Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh,” said Shiv Mangal Singh Rathore, the station in-charge of Mungwani.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed anguish at the incident. He directed the officials to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

“Several lives have been lost in the accident. I pray to the speedy recovery of the injured,” said Chouhan.

Trucks carrying essential services are allowed to ply during the lockdown. But some people use these trucks to send migrant labourers to their destination.

IANS