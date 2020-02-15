Kendrapara: A man driving a sand-laden truck was electrocuted to death when the vehicle came in contact with overhead power transmission lines in Odisha’s Kendrapara district Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Tarapada village in Mahakalapada police station area when the vehicle touched the sagging high tension lines, a senior police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhat Sethy and the body sent for a postmortem, he said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, the officer added.

(PTI)