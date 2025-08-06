Moscow: The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff for talks, days before the White House’s deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or potentially face severe economic penalties that could also hit countries buying its oil.

Trump’s deadline for Putin ends Friday. Washington has threatened “severe tariffs” and other economic penalties if the killing doesn’t stop.

Trump has expressed increasing frustration with Putin over Russia’s escalating strikes on civilian areas of Ukraine, intended to erode morale and public appetite for the war. The intensified attacks have occurred even as Trump has urged the Russian leader in recent months to relent.

PTI