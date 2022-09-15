Now is the season for festivities, parties, and luscious debauchery! Additionally, this is the time of year when we want to look in the mirror and see our best selves, complete with a flawless figure and radiant skin. Festivals are unique moments where we can fully enjoy all that life has to offer. However, how can we do it without denying ourselves of our favourite foods? Incorporate some yoga into your everyday routine to get you through the holiday season.

Here are a few fundamental and easy routines to help you better control your eating patterns and maintain a healthy body and mind. These six yoga poses will be a helpful remedy. You may stay healthy and radiant throughout this Diwali season by engaging in these yoga practices, which include asanas (body postures), pranayama (breathing methods), and meditation.

Janushirshasana: It is a forward bending posture. It is a preparatory posture for asanas such as Paschimottanasana, and Baddhakonasana. This asana gives a nice stretch to your spine and makes it supple. It also strengthens your abdominal and pelvic muscles. But make sure you do not overstretch or overstrain. It improves digestion and helps in keeping the gut clean.

Ustrasana: If you are looking for a simple backbend go for Ushtrasana, commonly known as the camel pose. Its practice will strengthen your spine and attain a good posture. It stretches your body’s front part and aids in digestion. Try to avoid it if you are pregnant, have a knee or neck injury or have severe back pain.

Ujjayi Pranayama: Pranayama should always be a part of your daily practice. Ujjayi pranayama which is otherwise known as victorious breath is a simple practice. It not only soothes our nervous system and calms down our minds but also aids in good sleep. Regular practice also helps to improve our heart and lung functions.

Kapalbhati: Kapalbhati also called ‘frontal brain cleansing’ is a yogic cleansing technique. It improves lung functions and strengthens the nervous system. Its practice enhances concentration, alertness and improves digestion. Pregnant women and people with heart disease, high blood pressure, and spinal problems should avoid this practice.

Surya Namaskar: Surya namaskar also known as Sun salutation is one of the best yoga practices. It can be done first in the morning after some gentle stretching and loosening. It invigorates your whole body and prepares you for the whole day. It not only strengthens your body and affects all its systems but also improves your digestive health. Pregnant women and people with spinal ailments should avoid practicing this.

Shavasana: Last but not the least, Shavasana is the final pose you should do after all the above-mentioned poses to relax your muscles and let the blood flow evenly all over your body.

Shavasana

In addition to the above yoga asanas, there are a few other things we should keep in mind to truly celebrate the spirit of the festivals.

. Eat smart and keep yourself hydrated.

. If you have in front of you more than four different types of delicacies on the occasion, make sure you cut down on other calories from your routine diet.

. It is also advisable to substitute sugar with jaggery.

. Drinking warm lemon water or lemon tea is also a good way to detoxify your system.

(Dr. Meenakshi Chobe, Research Scientist – Integrative Medicine at RESET TECH)

IANSlife