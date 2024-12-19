Dubai: The deadlock over the hosting of Champions Trophy finally ended Thursday when the ICC announced that India will play their matches of the 50-over event at a neutral venue instead of host country Pakistan, which will have a similar arrangement for tournaments to be held in India till 2027.

“The ICC Board has approved that all matches between India and Pakistan played at ICC Events during the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027 (which are to be hosted in India or Pakistan) will be played at a neutral venue proposed by the tournament host,” said the ICC in a statement.

The arrangement will apply to the Champions Trophy 2025 (Pakistan), next year’s women’s Cricket World Cup in India and the T20 World Cup in 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

India had refused to travel to Pakistan for the event scheduled in February-March due to security concerns. India have not played in Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

“The schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be confirmed soon,” the ICC stated.