Digapahandi: A tuition teacher has been sent to jail in connection with the suicide of a minor girl studying Plus II first year at a junior college under Digapahandi block in Ganjam district. The accused, S Sanatan Reddy, was arrested Friday by Sub-Inspector Sofia Mishra of Digapahandi police station and produced in the Berhampur POCSO court. As his bail plea was denied, Reddy was remanded to Berhampur jail. Reports said both Sanatan Reddy and another tutor, S Krishna Reddy, had expressed romantic interest in the girl. When she rejected their advances, they allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to leak her photos, mobile call records and messages on social media.

Also Read: Mystery shrouds death of woman in City hotel

Distressed by the threats and concerned about her family’s reputation, the girl consumed pesticide around June 8 evening. Though her family rushed her to the Digapahandi Community Health Centre and later shifted her to Berhampur hospital, she died during treatment around June 9 early morning. Her final rites were conducted at the village crematorium. The girl’s brother confronted Sanatan June 10, who allegedly confessed to having a relationship with her under the false promise of marriage. A formal complaint was filed at Digapahandi police station, following which a case (209/25) was registered. Investigators have seized the girl’s diary, notebooks, mobile phone, photos, call logs and messages. The second accused, Krishna Reddy, is reportedly absconding.