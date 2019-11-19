Mumbai: After recreating old hit songs like Shehar ki ladki, O saki saki and Dilbar, singer Tulsi Kumar is back again with another recreation. She along with Mika have created a new version of the Govinda-Raveena Tandon hit song Ankhiyon se goli maare, from the 1998 film, Dulhe Raja.

The new version from the upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh will launch Wednesday.

Talking about the song, Tulsi said: “We have all grown up listening to these peppy numbers which just remind you of so many things and memories. I have grown up to the 90’s music n getting an opportunity be a part of this iconic Govinda – Raveena Tandon number Is a dream come true.

“I have added some contemporary touch to this song which has been musically modulated by Tanishq Bagchi to make it more relatable to the new generation. But ofcourse, the essence remains the same. You all are up for a musical treat with this party number.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh is an adaptation of B.R. Chopra’s 1978 film with the same title. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.