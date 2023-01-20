Bhanjanagar: There is no let-up in elephant deaths in North Ghumusar forest division here in Ganjam district as another tusker was found ‘electrocuted’, Wednesday night. Locals informed the forest officials about the carcass of a tusker lying in a jungle on Manpur Baradanda roadside under Tarsingh forest range. Forest officials rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation.

A veterinarian conducted a post-mortem of the carcass. Preliminary inquiries indicated that the tusker might have died due to electrocution. But the actual reason behind the animal’s death can be ascertained after the post-mortem report comes.