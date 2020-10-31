Pallahara: In another incident of man-elephant conflict, a tusker trampled a famer to death at a village here in Angul district Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Anadi Handiari, a resident of ShriRampur village.

The incident has triggered tension in the locality with the villagers staging a roadblock on NH-149. They demanded compensation to the bereaved family and a government job to a family member.

According to the village sources, Anadi had gone out of his house Friday night to his paddy field to watch his crops. While going to his paddy field, he suddenly came face to face with a tusker.

Before he could react, the tusker caught him up by its trunk, pinned him down on the ground and trampled him, causing his death on the spot.

As the news spread, it irked the villagers who laid siege to NH-149, disrupting vehicular movement. On being informed, forest department officials and police reached the spot. The roadblock was withdrawn only after the forest department officials promised their demands will be looked into.

PNN