Mumbai: After Anushka Sharma and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl, Naagin fame actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband are going to be parents soon.

Recently, the actress did a photoshoot with her baby bump that has now being going viral. Anita is expected to deliver her baby very soon and is now enjoying her baby’s kick. Kicks are not always bad. Some kick gives lifetime memory. For a pregnant lady, her baby’s first kick is very important. This kick proves that her baby is right, along with this; it also means communication between the mother and child.

The actress, who is going to become a mother after about eight years of marriage, is expected to give birth to her first child in February 2021. She is currently looking very happy in her pregnancy period. Posting the BTS video on her Instagram profile, the TV star wrote: “Shooting with Bae and to be BaeBee.”

Anita shared this video on her official Instagram account. The TV star looks stunning in the video, dressed in a white outfit and with a floral tiara on her head. Her outfit for the shoot was designed by the brand Dramebaaz. She can be seen happily posing along with her husband Rohit Reddy, who can be seen dressed in white casuals.

Notably, Anita’s friends from the TV industry hosted a perfect baby shower for her in Mumbai last month, which was attended by Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza, Sanaya Irani, among others. She posted a few pictures from the baby shower and she captioned the post: “Bout my perfect baby shower.

Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy in the year 2013. She is best known for starring in popular TV shows such as Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali.